Traveling war exhibit opens at the Onslow County Museum

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WECT) - A new traveling exhibition, The First Gulf War: The War to Free Kuwait that opened at the Onslow County Museum in Richlands Tuesday includes experiences from both at home and abroad.
The exhibit will be featured in the changing gallery of the Onslow County Museum until May 15, 2021.
The First Gulf War, which later became known as the Persian Gulf War, of 1990-1991 is explained through eight informational panels that begin with Sadam Hussein’s attack on Kuwait on August 2, 1990. It highlights Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm that ousted the Iraqi forces and liberated Kuwait.
The exhibit portrays the important roles numerous units from North Carolina played in the Persian Gulf War, including “The Cost of War” which acknowledges the 17 North Carolina service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Artifacts, photographs and other memorabilia cover the experiences of those who were stationed aboard MCB-Camp Lejeune and served in Kuwait while also including the impact on a deeply conflicted community at home.
The Government of the State of Kuwait funded the exhibit to honor the 75,000 men and women, and their units, stationed in North Carolina, who served and sacrificed to liberate Kuwait.
The travelling exhibit was created by the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, in partnership with the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
Onslow County Museum is located at 301 S. Wilmington Street, Richlands, NC and is open to the public Mon – Fri, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Safety protocols are in place in compliance with COVID-19 mandates. For more information, call (910) 324-5008.
