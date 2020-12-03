S.C. couple dies days apart after getting COVID-19

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WYFF) - An Anderson County couple died just days apart from each other after getting COVID-19.
Family members said Edna and Lee Redus were married for 66 years.
Edna passed away on Nov. 11 and just four days later, Lee died.
“To have them leave in horrible fashion, that is something I’m not going to get over,” said Tauna Johnson, daughter of Edna and Lee.
Johnson said Edna and Lee came down with COVID-19 in October. She said the virus worsened Lee’s Parkinson’s disease and Edna’s already damaged kidneys.
“I do think that’s a lesson that, you know, look at what it can do and how horrible it is,” said Johnson.
Now the family is remembering their loved ones. Lee was an Air Force Veteran and Edna worked in mills. They had three children and five grandchildren. Johnson shared what she learned from her parent’s marriage.
“You’ve just got to stick it out, you know, thick and thin, you know, the good, the bad, the ugly,” Johnson said. “Their lives were not easy lives, there were many struggles, but you know what they never gave up. They never gave up on life and love.”
