Ruth’s Chris restaurant at Hotel Ballast to relocate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of downtown Wilmington’s finest restaurants is moving. The good news is Ruth’s Chris Steak House isn’t going far. The restaurant will move from its current location inside the Hotel Ballast to River Place, the city’s newest upscale real estate development.
Terry Espy, President of MoMentum Companies, stated, “We are thrilled that owner, Steve DeCastro, and President, Jim Mitich have reinforced their commitment to Downtown Wilmington. Considering the challenging times we are currently facing, their decision to remain in Downtown Wilmington and create one of the most spectacular restaurants in the area makes a tremendous statement.”
Ruth’s Chris, a national chain specializing in premier steaks, opened in Wilmington in 2009 inside the Wilmington Hilton Riverside. The hotel has since changed ownership and is now the Hotel Ballast.
The new location will be larger. It will occupy 7,000 square feet for an indoor dining room and banquet space as well as 2,328 square feet for an outdoor “al fresco” mezzanine. The restaurant will seat up to 320 people, according to East West Partners, the developers of River Place.
“East West Partners is delighted to be welcoming Ruth’s Chris Steak House to River Place,” said Lucien Ellison, senior managing partner. “The restaurant’s signature fine dining atmosphere and capacity to satisfy residents of and visitors to downtown Wilmington make it a perfect fit for our central location, riverfront views and the high-end style that defines River Place.”
