Porch pirate caught on camera

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - It was daylight robbery...and they didn’t realize it had even happened until several hours later.
While Audra Rackley was working from home, a porch pirate stole three packages from their front steps and it was all captured in clear detail on their Ring security camera.
The video shows someone pulling into their driveway and parking right behind Audra’s car. A passenger gets out, walks to the front porch and carries three packages back to the SUV.
The family’s three large dogs can be heard barking in the background.
“It was quite shocking that somebody just had the nerve to walk right up in broad daylight and do that,” Rackley said.
After her husband got home from work and the packages he expected to be there were not, they checked the footage.
Every year, we hear about porch pirates striking around the holidays but you never think it’ll happen to you.
“I was honestly in shock. I was really in shock because my car was in the driveway, I was here, our dogs were barking and it was the middle of the day. It was 1 p.m. broad daylight,” she said. “It does make me feel a little unsafe and uncomfortable. I think that if someone has the nerve to do that, they probably would have the nerve to actually break into a home. And, I was here by myself, so yeah it was a little unnerving.”
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office advises you to have anything valuable delivered to you at work if possible, or to a location where someone can secure it right away.
The Rackleys are lucky that nothing of great value was stolen.
In fact, they say one box was full of toilet paper!
Still, they want their grinch to know how it made them feel.
“It’s wrong. And you know this shouldn’t happen to me but it shouldn’t happen to anyone,” she said.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating the theft.
Anyone with information on who the porch pirate may be is asked to contact them.
