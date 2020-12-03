N.C. Department of Justice: Investigation into NHCS’ handling of sex abuse allegations is ongoing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Justice says it is “working towards a resolution” in its investigation into New Hanover County Schools’ handling of sex abuse allegations.
Following the sentencing of former Isaac Bear Early College High School teacher Michael Kelly in June 2019 for sex crimes involving students, the District Attorney’s Office and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office requested the State Bureau of Investigation look into New Hanover County Schools’ handling of sex abuse allegations against teachers.
The DOJ released the statement Thursday morning in response to emails from Rev. Dante Murphy and New Hanover County Commissioner Woody White to Attorney General Josh Stein’s office requesting an update on the status of the investigation.
“I can assure you that the investigation is ongoing, that we are working towards a resolution, and when we have one it will be announced publicly and with transparency,” said Leslie Cooley Dismukes, Criminal Bureau Chief for the N.C. Department of Justice.
WECT investigated the decades of sexual abuse allegations at New Hanover County Schools in its Cover-Up Culture series earlier this year. All four parts of the series can be seen below.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.