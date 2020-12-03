LIVE: Cohen to provide COVID-19 update during 2pm briefing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina health leaders will provide a COVID-19 update during a Thursday afternoon media briefing.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, will lead the briefing which is expected to begin at approximately 2 p.m.
The briefing can be watched live inside this story or streaming on WECT’s Facebook page.
On Thursday, North Carolina reported the highest daily increase of new coronavirus cases with 5,637 and hospitalizations with 2,101.
