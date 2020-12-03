Help Wanted: New Hanover County Schools aims to tackle bus driver shortage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With kids back in the classroom in New Hanover County, district leaders are navigating a shortage of bus drivers.
Transportation officials report they lost 30 drivers last year and right now, they have more than a dozen openings. The school district’s transportation department is a large one, employing around 130 drivers.
However, factoring in an average nine percent daily absentee rate, leaders say its a challenge to manage 105 different bus routes.
We’ve talked about bus driver shortages in the past, but transportation leaders say this one is a notable staffing shortage across the operations department as a whole.
Experts say the district is good at holding on to drivers and this is less of a retention problem and more of a recruitment problem.
Drivers are eligible for full-time benefits and in this county, people can still get a paycheck working on the bus as an aide while they’re in the CDL process before they take their final road test.
This year, school leaders have been able to get kids to school on time, even with the shortage, by tweaking routes and schedules, but they know they could really benefit by getting their staffing numbers back up again.
“We found a way to make it work—we are down some drivers and it’s not that they quit, some were promoted into other jobs, some [were] overtired, others have gone on to do other things outside of the school system; so it’s part of the normal attrition but we’ve seen it at a rate that’s much larger this year than the last couple of years,” said transportation director Mark Clawson.
Annette Sikorski has only been working on a bus for a month and she’s already hooked.
“It’s our most precious cargo that were carrying here,” said Sikorski. “You really have to love kids and if you do, it’s a great job.”
She’s one of New Hanover County Schools’ newest hires and she’s just waiting to take a final road test before she takes the wheel herself. Over the past few weeks, while shes wrapping up her CDL, she’s been working as a bus aide.
”It sounds crazy, but the kids are great. People said to me ‘why would you wanna do that?’ You know, you’ve got two different sides—‘why would you want to do that?’ and then you talk to those that have done it and they say ‘I wish I would’ve done it sooner,’” said Sikorski.
The nation as a whole is seeing a bus driver shortage.
“This last year, we’ve lost about 30 drivers so it’s been more than normal. But we found ways to mitigate it. You know, through the scheduling that’s changed, the routes that we run are more efficient; we don’t stop nearly as often as we did in the past,” said Clawson.
With fewer kids on the bus going to school, families aren’t seeing issues yet, but school leaders know it will not be like this forever.
“When and if our school system changes the current plan from ‘Plan B’ alternating days, we want to be ready to meet that challenge,” said Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson. “Just having those people available to fill in for normal times is a benefit and we’re certainly not under normal times right now, so it would be a great benefit to have the extra positions filled.”
School leaders say it only takes an average of 2.5 months to get your CDL and go through the district’s background checks from start to finish.
“As long as you can drive and you love kids, I mean...they need you here, they really do,” added Sikorski.
If you’re interested in the positions, district leaders ask for you to visit their website to learn how to get started.
