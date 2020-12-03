First Alert Forecast: mild and stormy Friday into Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another dry December day across the Cape Fear Region. Sunshine will help temperatures will shake off a frosty and freezing start for upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. All in all: great weather at the job site or the shopping center!
Your First Alert Forecast takes a milder turn Friday as southerly breezes help nudge temperatures to highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A developing low pressure system will also gather moisture for clouds and rain chances on Friday. 20% for the morning, 40% for the afternoon, and 60% for the night looks like a sensible breakdown of those odds.
In the longer range, your First Alert Forecast reverts to dry and chilly as the weekend develops. Catch these details and more in the forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington here. Or, visit your WECT Weather App for an outlook to ten days for any location you choose! And thanks, as always, for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
