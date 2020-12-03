Custodian arrested after camera found in staff restroom at N.C. elementary school

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A custodian for the Alexander County School district was arrested Tuesday after deputies say a camera was found in a staff restroom at one of the schools.
The investigation began on December 1, when the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office was called to Wittenburg Elementary School after the video camera was found in the restroom. Officials say the camera had been hidden under a sink inside the staff restroom, and was later located on the floor of that restroom by a staff member.
Investigators say the school campus was searched and that “there is no indication that this camera was placed in any student restroom.”
Michael Justin Childers, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of felony peeping. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond and is due in Alexander County District Court on Monday, December 7.
According to the sheriff’s office, Childers was employed as a custodian by Alexander County Schools. There is no word on his current employment status.
No further information has been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.