Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking help in breaking and entering case in Nakina

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person it says is connected to a break-in in Nakina.
According to officials, the incident took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 in a garage on MM Ray Road. The sheriff’s office says he removed a leaf blower from the garage.
“Surveillance cameras inside of the garage captured the incident. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division needs your help identifying the male shown on the surveillance footage,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “If you have information concerning the identity of the male shown in the surveillance footage, please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 910-640-6629.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.