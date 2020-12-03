Childs named new WDI president, CEO

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Holly Childs has been named the new president and chief executive officer of Wilmington Downtown, Inc.
Childs is replacing Ed Wolverton, who stepped down in July after seven years of leading WDI.
“Wilmington Downtown, Inc. is an established, well-positioned organization that sits now at a crossroads – ready to push forward in the direction of leading the charge for economic development in Downtown,” Childs said. “I am thrilled to be working with a very talented and invested Board of Directors to help give WDI that push. Throughout this process, I have learned so much about the people and passion that drive Wilmington, and I am looking forward to taking on my role in driving new jobs, investment, and excitement in our Downtown.”
Childs has spent 15 years in public sector economic development leadership roles with cities such as Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and metro Phoenix, as well as nine years in private commercial real estate development.
“Bringing Holly on board was a ‘no brainer’ for our organization,” said Dane Scalise, chair of WDI. “WDI has been in the business of promoting the economic growth and development of Downtown Wilmington since 1977. Holly not only understands our mission, but, more importantly, she has the experience and knowledge to help us fully realize our potential as a major economic driver for our community. Stay tuned for a lot more exciting developments in Downtown.”
Childs’ first official day with WDI will be Jan. 4.
