Childs named new WDI president, CEO

“Wilmington Downtown, Inc. is an established, well-positioned organization that sits now at a crossroads – ready to push forward in the direction of leading the charge for economic development in Downtown,” Childs said. “I am thrilled to be working with a very talented and invested Board of Directors to help give WDI that push. Throughout this process, I have learned so much about the people and passion that drive Wilmington, and I am looking forward to taking on my role in driving new jobs, investment, and excitement in our Downtown.”