Approximately 32,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Approximately 32,000 gallons of untreated wastewater is believed to have reached the surface water in the Shallotte River Basin, Brunswick County Utilities officials said Wednesday.
According to officials, the discharge took place at a sanitary sewer force main located near 7040 Ocean Highway West and was reported just after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“Staff from Brunswick County Public Utilities investigated the site and determined that the 12″ sewer force main was leaking through a crack in the 22 degree elbow where it had separated from the pipe,” a news release states. “County staff isolated the force main, diverted flow, and began repair operations shortly thereafter, repairs have been completed at this time.”
