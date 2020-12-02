Welcome home! Fort Fisher aquarium’s new additions explore new otter habitat

Otters at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher (Source: N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher)
By WECT Staff | December 2, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 6:21 PM

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - A furry family has a new home at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher just in time for Christmas.

The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher shared a video this week of its newest additions - four Asian small-clawed otters - in their new habitat.

Asta, Oscar, Tritan and Ray can be seen in the habitat daily from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Aquarium officials say there may be additional unscheduled times when the animals are out of the habitat for feedings or care.

What's new? Otters on the Edge and a furry family making the new habitat home. Meet Asta, Oscar, Tritan and Ray! Watch...

