Welcome home! Fort Fisher aquarium’s new additions explore new otter habitat

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - A furry family has a new home at the N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher just in time for Christmas.
The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher shared a video this week of its newest additions - four Asian small-clawed otters - in their new habitat.
Asta, Oscar, Tritan and Ray can be seen in the habitat daily from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Aquarium officials say there may be additional unscheduled times when the animals are out of the habitat for feedings or care.
