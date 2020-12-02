US appeals court rules judge wrongly halted NC voter ID

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal appeals court has ruled that a lower court judge wrongly blocked the implementation of North Carolina’s latest photo voter identification law with her legal injunction last year.
Wednesday’s unanimous opinion by a panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decided District Judge Loretta Biggs erred by declaring the 2018 requirement was tainted by racial bias largely because a previous voter ID law had been struck down on similar grounds. Both were approved by the Republican-controlled legislature.
The opinion doesn’t mean the voter ID requirement can be carried out now because an injunction is still in place in state court.
