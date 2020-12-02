UNCW women’s basketball coach Karen Barefoot returns to Seahawks practice

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a months-long absence, UNCW women’s basketball head coach Karen Barefoot is now back on the sidelines for the Seahawks.
A spokesperson for the university’s athletic communications department confirmed that Barefoot was at Tuesday’s workout, but a source told WECT that she returned to practice on Monday.
The university official also said that interim head coach Tina Martin would resume her role as assistant coach but declined any future comment on the situation.
Barefoot’s status as the Seahawks head coach had been murky after Martin was quietly named interim coach on Aug. 24. The only public announcement of Martin as interim coach came during UNCW’s press invite for its annual media event held on Oct. 22. Barefoot was not present for the event.
At the time, university officials said the matter was a “personnel issue” and declined to comment further.
During Barefoot’s unexplained hiatus, the university maintained that she was still the head coach of the women’s basketball program.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.