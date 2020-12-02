Tabor City man charged in fatal shooting

Mark Anthony Nelson, 24, was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. (Source: CCSO)
By WECT Staff | December 2, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST - Updated December 2 at 6:08 PM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Columbus County.

Mark Anthony Nelson, 24, was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and charged with:

  • Murder
  • Attempted First Degree Murder
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

According to the sheriff’s office, Nelson is accused of fatally shooting a man on Sellers Town Road in Whiteville on Nov. 29. A second man also suffered a gunshot wound at the scene and was in critical condition. The two victims were related, the sheriff’s office said.

