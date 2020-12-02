Southport Police looking for suspects involved in ‘criminal incident’ at Walmart

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Southport are looking into a ‘criminal incident’ that occurred at Walmart, and asking for help identifying two suspects.
Police posted several images to the Southport Police Department Facebook page requesting the help of residents in identifying the suspects - however - it is unclear what the two are being accused of.
“Southport Police Department is looking into a criminal incident that occurred at the Southport Walmart. Requesting assistance in identifying the persons and vehicle provided. Please telephone the Southport Police Department if you have any information. Investigating Officer is Officer Ransom. Thank you in advance,” police wrote in the post.
The vehicle appears to be a dark SUV, but the quality of the photos make it difficult to discern the exact type.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.