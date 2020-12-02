One Love Tennis historic home HQ to receive plaque from HWF

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One Love Tennis will host an unveiling ceremony of a Historic Wilmington Foundation plaque to be placed on its Orange Street building headquarters on Wednesday December 3 from 10:45 a.m. - noon.
An official announcement will also be made about a street-side marker by the Commission on African-American History.
To be eligible for an HWF plaque, a property must be 75 years of age or older. Properties 75-99 years old receive a russet plaque.
The property, located at 1406 Orange Street in downtown Wilmington, was bought by One Love Tennis in 2018 with donations, including a $50,000 contribution from Michael Jordan.
Built by Dr. Hubert Eaton, the property is where One Love’s founder Lenny Simpson played tennis growing up. It is also where Eaton trained tennis legend, Althea Gibson.
According to the news release, One Love has been changing lives of at-risk young boys and girls, their families and the community for the better for six years.
