Newby still leads the race after counties complete recount in NC Supreme Court race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After all 100 North Carolina counties have completed the statewide recount in the NC Supreme Court Chief Justice contest, Republican Paul Newby leads Democrat Cheri Beasley by 401 votes.
“The recount showed minor differences from canvassed vote totals, but did not change the outcome of the contest,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.
Nearly 5.4 million votes were cast in that race and before the recount, the margin by which Newby was leading was 406 votes. After several counties recanvassed, the margin was 416 votes, favoring Newby. Minor differences are commonplace when recounts are carried out.
Beasley may still demand a hand-to-eye recount of a random sample of 3 percent of voting sites in each county if requested within 24 hours. If these results differ to an extent that would affect the statewide count when extrapolated out across the state, a statewide hand-to-eye recount of all ballots would be necessary.
According to the news release from the State Board of Elections, both Supreme Court candidates have filed a total of more than 100 election protests that are either scheduled for consideration by the county boards of elections or have already been heard at the county level and appealed to the State Board. These appeals will be heard in due course.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.