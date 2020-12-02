First Alert Forecast: cold continues, next rain risk in sight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Expect another sunny but wintry day across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Temperatures will struggle to afternoon highs in the lower 50s - 10 degrees below the early December average - as a moderate northwest breeze pins wind chill values to the 40s.
Your First Alert Forecast continues with a clear and frosty Wednesday night. Think about people, pets, and plants! As winds slacken, temperatures ought to plunge toward lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s by Thursday morning. The average low for Wilmington for December 3 is 41; the record is 22 set way back in 1886.
Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range includes moderating temperatures Thursday and a spike in shower chances on or around Friday night. Catch these details and more in the forecast for the next seven days for Wilmington here. Or, visit your WECT Weather App for an outlook to ten days for any location you choose!
