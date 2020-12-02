False alarm: heating unit smell leads to large fire department response in Southport

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - It’s one of the first cold days of the year and residents in the region are turning their thermostats to ‘heat,’ but as one home in Southport found out Wednesday morning, after months without use, heating units could put off a troubling smell.
Nearly a dozen emergency vehicles responded to a home in Southport off Moore Street early Wednesday morning for a call related to a fire, but, as it turns out, it was a false alarm.
Dust builds up on the heating elements and when they are switched on for the first time in months, they can create a burning smell throughout a home, said Southport Fire Fighter Clarence Biggs.
It’s something that is seen frequently after the first cold spell of the year, he said, although, it is very rare for that to cause an actual fire.
The fire department posted several photos of the response to its Facebook page stating, “House Fire call this morning in the 300 Blk of E Moore Street. No damages, smell of smoke was a issue with heat system.”
