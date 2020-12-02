Coleman, No. 17 Texas beat No. 14 UNC 69-67 for Maui title

Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) shoots for the winning basket over North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) in the second half an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. Texas won 69-67. Coleman was awarded the MVP. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) (Source: Kathy Kmonicek)