Coleman, No. 17 Texas beat No. 14 UNC 69-67 for Maui title

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Matt Coleman III hit a stepback jumper with 0.1 seconds left to help No. 17 Texas beat No. 14 North Carolina 69-67 for the championship of the relocated Maui Invitational.
Coleman finished with 22 points and was the tournament’s most valuable player for the Longhorns.
Texas won despite blowing a 16-point first-half lead and falling behind in the final 2 1/2 minutes.
Garrison Brooks had 18 points to lead the Tar Heels despite playing through an ankle injury that had him spend time in the locker room at least twice.
