Bladen, Columbus, Robeson sheriffs announce formation of tri-county task force

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to address problems in each of their jurisdictions, the sheriffs from Bladen, Columbus and Robeson counties have announced the formation of the Tri-County Community Impact Task Force.
“The Tri-County C.I.T. Task Force is a proactive group that will address problem areas based on citizen complaints within each county,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “Each of the sheriffs have a similar team in place already but we can do much more and be more effective when we work together.”
The team will consist of approximately 15 deputies and will include K9s and their handlers as well as the availability of two helicopters, drones, and command posts.
“Drug dealers, gang members, human traffickers and such see no jurisdictional lines and routinely cross into bordering counties,” Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “Utilizing resources from the tri-county agencies will be beneficial in supporting our cause.”
The team is scheduled to begin its patrol and enforcement efforts later this week.
“The citizens have asked us to clean up our counties, and bringing in such a group will be key in making an impact as the name of the team suggests,” Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said.
The newly-formed task force plans to meet several times each month to set goals for cleaning up areas in the three counties.
