Wilmington man gets 24 years in federal prison on heroin trafficking charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man will spend nearly a quarter century in federal prison after he was convicted on numerous heroin- and fentanyl-related trafficking charges.
According to prosecutors, Latwon M. James, 40, on Monday was given a 24 year prison after he sold heroin, fentantyl, and methamphetamine in New Hanover County from July 2018 to July 2019.
Undercover informants conducted several controlled drug purchases from James during the time period.
At the conclusion of a three-month instigation, detectives executive search warrants at properties on Front Pond Place, Meadowview, Anderson Street, and Nunn Street where approximately 1,200 bags of heroin were seized.
James was among two people taken into custody by detectives.
