Wanted: FBI seeks help identifying "Too Tall Bandit"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - An unknown serial bank robber, nicknamed “Too Tall Bandit” is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for robberies spanning three states, including North Carolina.
The suspect is described as a white male who is approximately 40 years old, weighing 210-250 pounds and stands between 6 feet 2 inches and 6 feet 6 inches tall. He speaks with a deep voice and possibly has brown eyes. One distinguishing feature is that he walks with a limp that affects his right leg.
“Too Tall Bandit” disguises himself with a mask, coat and gloves during each robbery and is always armed with a black handgun.
FBI and law enforcement agencies believe he is responsible for at least 16 bank robberies over 11 years, spanning three states: Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. Five of the robberies were in North Carolina.
Details of the robberies can be found here. The most recent robbery took place at the United Community Bank in Etowah, North Carolina on November 27.
The FBI is seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information. The FBI describes him as “extremely dangerous.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL FBI, 1-800-225-5324.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.