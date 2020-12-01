Suspect makes off with cash after Pizza Hut robbery in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after robbing a Pizza Hut off South 17th Street in Wilmington Monday night.
“Around 8:15 p.m., a female entered the business and displayed a gun, demanding cash. The suspect fled before police arrived. No one was injured during the robbery. Police are still searching for the suspect at this time,” according to WPD spokeswoman Jessica Williams.
According to New Hanover County dispatch, the incident occurred at the 2400 block of South 17th Street, near New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3620 or use the Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.