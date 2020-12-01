LOOK FAMILIAR? Leland police need help identifying suspects in gift card fraud case

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two women accused of fraud involving gift cards.
According to a Facebook post, the women entered the Walgreens on Grandiflora Drive on Nov. 11 and “fraudulently obtained money from the store in the form of multiple gift cards.” The women then left the store in a grey, four-door sedan, the post stated.
The pair is accused of a similar crime in Southport on the same day. In that case, the women stole four pre-paid Visa gift cards from Walgreens that were valued at $200 each.
Southport police identified their car as a dark in color, 2018/2019 Chevrolet Malibu with dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100 or the Southport Police Department at 910-457-7911.
