Isaias and the bruising hurricane season of 2020

A particularly haunting wrinkle to the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season was the propensity for multiple storms to ravage the same areas over and over. For example, 10 named storms hit the U.S. Gulf coast, including five to Louisiana alone. Hurricane Delta, which struck near Lake Charles in October, landfalled within 20 miles of where Laura did just two months before. And in November, deadly hurricanes Eta and Iota dealt devastating blows to the coast of Nicaragua, Central America, within 20 miles and two weeks of each other.