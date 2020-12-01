First Alert Forecast: December coming in COLD

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a long-heralded December cold snap as temperatures struggle to get to 50 despite lots of sun Tuesday. Also coat-worthy: wind chill values will stay pinned in the 30s and 40s as a brisk west breeze sweeps across the Cape Fear Region all day.
Dig out the winter gear! The days ahead feature two near or sub-freezing mornings Wednesday and Thursday. With the growing season now officially over, the National Weather Service will not be issuing Freeze Warnings but still please have a plan for sensitive plants and pets!
Temperatures will rebound quickly back to through the 60s by the end of the week. Also the next best chance foe showers will return Friday and Saturday with highest odds overnight Friday. After the wet weather, the second half of the weekend will be pleasant and dry but with cooler temperatures.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
