First Alert Forecast: a cold opening to December

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Forecast begins with a long-heralded December cold snap as temperatures struggle to get to 50 despite lots of sun Tuesday. Also coat-worthy: wind chill values will stay pinned in the 30s and 40s as a brisk west breeze sweeps across the Cape Fear Region all day.
Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature two near or sub-freezing mornings Wednesday and Thursday, so please have a plan for sensitive plants and pets. By Friday, a dose of milder 50s and 60s ought to come with sufficient moisture for the next chance of showers. Dryness appears likely to return for the weekend.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.