COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs change for vending machine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Leland Middle School needs some money for the vending machine, but she’ll need more than small change.
Allison Gale is hoping to raise enough money on the Donors Choose website to purchase a vending machine—for books.
“When you think of vending machines, you think of places to get food but sometimes they feed our minds, too,” Gale says. “We hope to purchase a book vending machine so kids can earn their very own books to keep.”
Gale’s project is posted on the Donors Choose site, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.
It’s a good day to have a Donors Choose project as the company is matching all donations.
“On Giving Tuesday, all donations for this project are doubled,” Gale says. “And in current times, reading gives us a place to go when we have to stay where we are. Donating to our project, Vending Machines for Books, will help make this dream come true.”
Students will have to earn tokens to get books from the vending machine, but once they do, the books are theirs to keep.
Once Mrs. Gale raises the $5,755 needed to buy the vending machine, Donors Choose will purchase it and deliver it to Leland Middle School.
If you would like to donate to this project, click here.
