‘Bud Light is clearly not a breakfast beer:’ Lake Waccamaw police look to ‘educate’ alleged beer thief
By WECT Staff | December 1, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST - Updated December 1 at 11:19 AM

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - An alleged beer thief’s early morning beverage choice drew the ire of the Lake Waccamaw Police Department in an amusing social media post.

In the tongue-in-cheek Facebook post on Tuesday, police officials said they were looking for the man so they could “educate him on the benefits of quality over quantity” when it comes to his beer choices, as well as “breakfast stouts versus lagers.”

“This gentleman left the Lake Waccamaw Sam’s Pitt Stop last week at 6:30 a.m. and completely forgot to pay for the two 12pks of Bud Light he was carrying,” the Facebook post stated. “This is very concerning to us. Bud Light is clearly not a breakfast beer. We would like the communities (sic) assistance with identifying this gentleman so that we might educate him on the benefits of quality over quantity. As well as breakfast stouts versus lagers. Any assistance you can give is always greatly appreciated.”

Lake Waccamaw Police Department
If you have any information, contact the Lake Waccamaw Police Department at (910) 646-3558.

