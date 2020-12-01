‘Bud Light is clearly not a breakfast beer:’ Lake Waccamaw police look to ‘educate’ alleged beer thief

“This gentleman left the Lake Waccamaw Sam’s Pitt Stop last week at 6:30 a.m. and completely forgot to pay for the two 12pks of Bud Light he was carrying,” the Facebook post stated. “This is very concerning to us. Bud Light is clearly not a breakfast beer. We would like the communities (sic) assistance with identifying this gentleman so that we might educate him on the benefits of quality over quantity. As well as breakfast stouts versus lagers. Any assistance you can give is always greatly appreciated.”