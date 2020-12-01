Brunswick County School Board holds swearing in ceremony, elects new office holders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three new members and one re-elected member were sworn into the Brunswick County Board of Education at a meeting Monday night.
David M. Robinson and Steven P. Barger won seats on the board in the November general election. Robin A. Moffitt is taking over the seat vacated by Charlie Miller who won his race for the State House of Representatives.
Harry E. (Ed) Lemon, Jr. was also sworn in after winning his race for re-election to another term.
Superintendent Dr. Jerry Oates presided over the reorganization of the board where members elected Lemon as the new chairman; Barger was named vice-chair.
