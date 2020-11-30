Support local artisans and shop small at holiday markets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic having doomed many events in 2020, the spirit of the holidays is still alive and flourishing in the form of local holiday markets.
The first one to kick-start the season is the Riverfront Farmers & Artisans Holiday Market that began last Saturday and continues through December 5, 12, and 19 in the lot next to Waterline Brewing Co. at 721 Surry Street. Each market features over 40 vendors, live music, and food trucks and runs from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Parking and admission are free.
The Holiday Flea at BAC is an annual tradition that is returning to the Brooklyn Arts Center on North 4th Street this weekend. A $5 admission fee grants access for all three days to 40 local and regional vendors selling one-of-a-kind vintage, retro, up-cycles and artisan treasures. Free admission for children under age 12. Refreshments can be purchased from food trucks, a coffee shop or full-service bar. The event runs from 4 - 9 p.m. Friday, December 4, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon – 5 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free in the North 4th St. neighborhood.
If character, charm and history define your style, the Holiday Gift Market at Legacy Architectural Salvage is a unique event designed to help customers find inspiration in beautiful gifts from local makers and artisans. Vendors will be offering jewelry, vintage clothing, woodworking, plants, signs and a variety of art forms. Located at 1831 Dawson Street behind Stevens Ace Hardware, this market is held Saturday, December 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For those who like to shop island-style, the Carolina Beach Holiday Market promises to solve all your shopping dilemmas with something for everyone in the form of hand-made arts and crafts from over 50 vendors. This free event takes place on Atlanta Avenue and Lake Park Blvd, Saturday December 5 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Free parking is available at the lake and on Lake Park Blvd.
In accordance with Governor Cooper’s executive order, shoppers will be required to wear face masks both indoors and outside and to observe social distancing at all events.
