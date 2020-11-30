Sunday night shooting in Columbus County leaves one dead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday evening.
Columbus County Dispatch confirmed the incident but could not provide additional information on the case.
According to the News Reporter -- it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Sellers Town Road in Chadbourn. The sheriff’s office is expected to provide more information on the shooting later today and this story will be updated when that information is provided.
