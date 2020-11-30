Student engagement key for teachers, students during mixed learning structures

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Since many school systems now have some form of in-person learning happening, teachers are having to modify their methods and students have had to adapt to new ways of learning.
It still seems unusual, teachers talking to students face-to-face in the classroom, and also having to engage a handful of students still learning from home.
But sixth grade math teacher Amber Adams says she’s just about figured it out.
“It’s been difficult for me to build that relationship with the students that I normally do have a very good relationship in years past,” said Adams. “Especially when we spent the first 9-weeks, I didn’t even know what they looked like.”
Those first nine weeks, while all students learned from home, were some of the school systems toughest. Failure rates skyrocketed and participation was hard to come by.
But Adams says that’s changed with students back at their desks.
“I’ve seen a huge improvement since they’ve been back the second nine weeks and it really shows they need that 1-on-1 attention,” said Adams.
One way she’s tried to boost student engagement, a game of ‘roomies versus zoomies’. Remote learners against in-person learners in a friendly competition.
Any response, whether a right answer to a math equation or a plea for help, is a win in her book.
“I try to involve them as much as possible, having them answer questions, whether that’s through the microphone or answering in the chat in zoom,” said Adams. “Just being actively engaged, answering questions participating or letting me know they’re struggling.”
Adams tries to interact and follow-up with her students as much as possible.
She constantly reaches out to families, and even goes as far as sending post cards to keep the lines of communication open, trying to engage everyone in the learning process.
