N.C. man jailed on $2M bond for making “terrorist threats” against Brunswick County judge

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - A North Carolina man is jailed under a $2 million bond after he allegedly used social media to threaten a Brunswick County judge in 2017.
Israel Jeremiah Godfrey, 47, of Marion, N.C., is charged with one count of communicating threats following his arrest at a Randolph County motel on Nov. 20. In a Facebook post, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office stated that Godfrey was wanted in Brunswick County for making “terrorist threats.”
According to arrest warrants, Godfrey used Facebook to communicate with then-District Court Judge Jason Disbrow on Jan. 7, 2017, stating, “I have a score to settle with your corrupt and injust a**...count it. All of Brunswick County will know my name when I’m done with you.”
Godfrey continued, “You have eaten the bitter fruit of corruption and I’m the sword of vengeance. I’ll have my reputation restored and you’re gonna face a very versatile and highly trained individual...ask God for help because you’re going to need it Judge Disbrow,” warrants stated.
As of Monday morning, Godfrey remains jailed in the Brunswick County Detention Center.
Disbrow was appointed to Superior Court judge in May and won re-election in November.
