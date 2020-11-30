The NC Department of Commerce releases 2021 economic distress rankings

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Commerce released the county tier designations for 2021 Monday. Two local counties, New Hanover and Brunswick, moved to a more distressed tier ranking.
Each year, the NC Department of Commerce ranks all 100 counties according to their overall economic health. This is known as the economic distress ranking.
The three-tiered rankings are based on assessment of four economic factors: unemployment rate, median household income, population growth and assessed property value per capita.
Tier 1 counties are deemed the most economically distressed and Tier 3 counties are the least economically distressed.
This year, New Hanover County and Brunswick County moved from a Tier 3 (least economically distressed) to a Tier 2. Bladen and Columbus County remain at Tier 1, while Pender County remains at Tier 3.
For New Hanover County (NHC), the county’s average unemployment rate from October 2019 through September 2020 was the primary driver impacting this change.
Unemployment in NHC rose from 3.1% in October 2019 to 15.1% early in the pandemic and decreased to 6.5% in September 2020.
According to a New Hanover County news release, “Despite COVID-19, the local economy has performed better than anticipated this year. New Hanover County anticipated a shortfall of $9 million in sales tax revenue this year because of COVID but was only short $300,000 - reflective of a 0.6% decrease from the fiscal year prior. And property tax revenue this year increased 1.2% from the prior year.”
The importance of economic distress designations, mandated by state law, is that they determine eligibility for several different grant programs that assist in economic development.
