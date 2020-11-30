Local businesses use Cyber Monday to reach more shoppers and keep sales up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Billions of dollars are spent each year on Cyber Monday. Local business owners in the Cape Fear hope many of those dollars will be used on their products and services.
According to a consumer report from Forbes, online shopping growth isn’t going away and many brands need to re-assess their digital offerings with so many staying at home to shop during the pandemic.
36% of U.S. consumers are shopping online compared to the 29% in mid-April.
“The pandemic has obviously made business kind of strange,” said Julia Villanella of Greg’s Uniforms. The Wilmington business didn’t have an online shopping option until this year.
“It is our first first year having the web store and people have been using it,” said Villanella. “We were working on setting up the web store before the pandemic hit. So it honestly couldn’t have been better timing. It just kind of told us okay, now’s the time. So we have to do this now.”
Villanella says it’s been adjustment going from just in-person sales to both in-person and online sales. But she says grateful for the opportunity to grow and serve their customers, which consists mostly of healthcare workers.
“They’ve been appreciative of it because of the pandemic so they don’t have to come in,” said Villanella. But we are also open for anybody who wants to come by.”
Villanella says business has been great the last few months, but knows that’s not the case for every small, local business in the area. Cyber Monday could mean staying open and being forced to close for some.
“Amazon is always there,” said Villanella. “It’s always cheap and fast. And it is not appreciated by anybody. When you shop local, it really makes a difference. There’s actually people who smile from that and have a better day because of your purchase. We always have to work with our community and stay with our community to make sure that everybody is doing well, not just the big guys.”
A lot of local businesses are having sales right now, even if they don’t have an online shopping option. Many of them will do curbside and even delivery if you know what you want. The businesses will likely work with you since you’re willing to support them.
