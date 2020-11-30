Here’s your chance to give back on #GivingTuesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A recent survey by SmartAsset listed Wilmington among the top 35 “Places Where Americans Give the Most to Charity.”
And there may be no better day to display that willingness to help than GivingTuesday.
GivingTuesday, which is the first Thursday after Thanksgiving, promotes giving back to charities and non-profit organizations after the busy shopping days of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.
Looking for a way to give back? Check out SHARECapeFear.org where you can find more than 110 nonprofits in our area in need of your contributions.
WECT anchor Frances Weller will be live from Harrelson Center throughout the day Tuesday, Dec. 1, as she highlights local nonprofits.
