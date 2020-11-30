Help with winter heating bills will be automatic for many this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Anyone over 60 or with a disability who was eligible for Low Income Energy Assistance last year and is currently on food stamps will automatically get the financial assistance again this year.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced Monday that thousands of eligible households will automatically receive help with winter heating expenses via the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP).
The LIEAP is a Federally funded program that provides a one-time vendor payment to help eligible individuals with their heating bills.
The automated payment will be issued beginning December 1.
“More of our neighbors may be facing financial hardships because of COVID-19, and this funding can help eligible households with their heating expenses this winter,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We want to ensure seniors and people with disabilities are healthy and safe during a difficult time of the year.”
People who received LIEAP during the 2019-2020 season will receive an automated payment if they are also:
- Age 60 or older
- People with disabilities who receive services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services
- Individuals who currently receive Food and Nutrition Services
Eligible individuals who do not receive an automated payment can submit a paper application for LIEAP assistance from December 1-31. Applications can be mailed, faxed or dropped off at the local Department of Social Services (DSS).
Contact your county DSS for an application. Click here for address and phone number.
To be eligible for the LIEAP program, a household must:
- Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria
- Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit
- Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250
- Be responsible for their heating
All other households may submit a paper application or create an account and apply online through the ePASS portal here from January 2 – March 31, 2021. Assistance will be available until funds are exhausted.
