First Alert Forecast: a turn to a much colder pattern

As mentioned, the Atlantic Hurricane Season has come to an end with 30 named storms, and 13 hurricanes, six of which were major hurricanes reaching category 3 strength or higher. In essence, it’s as if we’ve had two years of storms in one season. We’ll continue to monitor the tropics during the off-season, as one area of disorganized storms has brief potential to develop this week. The National Hurricane Center will continue to use the Greek alphabet through the end of the year, with Kappa being next in the list. 2021 starts the year out of the Greek alphabet with a new list of the names. the first of which, is Ana.