First Alert Forecast: a turn to a much colder pattern

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Monday afternoon; the final day of this historic Atlantic Hurricane Season! After a wave of persistent overnight storms, expect a round of more widely scattered showers and gusty winds during the mid to late morning hours ahead of a strong cold front. These overnight storms officially pushed Wilmington over 70 inches of rain for the year, and as of now, ranks among the top 7 wettest years ever recorded for the city.
By the afternoon rain chances drop and clouds will begin to break apart, however, winds will continue to gust at times north of 30 mph. Expect highs to top out in the 60s and 70s before crashing to the upper 30s and 40s overnight amid partly cloudy skies.
Get ready for chilly changes by Tuesday! Afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to reach the lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop to around freezing with some upper 20s mixing inland. Wind chill values int he 40s during the day and the frigid 20s at night will reinforce that cold feeling, so be mindful of outdoor animals and plants.
As mentioned, the Atlantic Hurricane Season has come to an end with 30 named storms, and 13 hurricanes, six of which were major hurricanes reaching category 3 strength or higher. In essence, it’s as if we’ve had two years of storms in one season. We’ll continue to monitor the tropics during the off-season, as one area of disorganized storms has brief potential to develop this week. The National Hurricane Center will continue to use the Greek alphabet through the end of the year, with Kappa being next in the list. 2021 starts the year out of the Greek alphabet with a new list of the names. the first of which, is Ana.
Your extended First Alert Forecast features temperatures rebounding back to 60s with a better chance for showers by week’s end. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thank you for your trust and diligence during this crazy weather year!
