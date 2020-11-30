Deputies identify man wanted in fatal shooting at Duplin County chicken plant

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have identified a man they say is wanted for shooting another man in the parking lot of a chicken plant last week.
The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says that Antwan Wright, 34, of Wayne County, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Deputies say Wright shot and killed Darius Atkins, 29, of Wayne County, in the parking lot of the House of Raeford Plant on U.S. 117, north of Rose Hill.
A warrant for a charge of murder has been taken out against Wright.
If you know where Wright is call the sheriff’s office at 910-296-2150.
The sheriff’s office is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.