Cyber Monday could be record-setting, analysts say


Millions of Americans who traveled for Thanksgiving may need COVID tests, experts say
By CNN Staff | November 30, 2020 at 8:55 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 9:37 AM

(CNN) – It’s Cyber Monday again, and some retail analysts say it could be a record-setting day.

Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Adobe said $1 out of every $4 is being spent online this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses.

Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.

Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.