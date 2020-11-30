Bitty & Beau’s Coffee announces third franchise location: Athens, Ga.

Bitty & Beau's in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | November 30, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 5:09 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty and Beau’s Coffee on Monday announced that the location of the company’s third franchise will be in Athens, Georgia.

The Athens location would be the second such store in the Peach State, and the ninth location overall for the Wilmington-based coffee company.

Along with the flagship store in Wilmington which opened in 2016, there are currently Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shops located in Charleston, S.C., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md., with franchises planned for Charlotte and Washington D.C. Additionally, there are two employee-only stores located inside PPD and nCino in Wilmington.

Founders Amy and Ben Wright like to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee — named after their children — as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” since their locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.

