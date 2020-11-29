USCG rescue 3 from sinking vessel off NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Members of the United State Coast Guard along with a good Samaritan rescued three mariners on Friday morning.
The mariners’ vessel began to take on water approximately 46 miles southeast off the coast of the Cape Fear River.
“The 5th District Command Center watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an HC-130 Hercules aircrew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina to search the area of the EPIRB alert,” according to a press release. “Once on scene, the Hercules aircrew spotted a vessel that was taking on water and dropped a bilge pump and a life raft to the mariners aboard.”
However, the three were unable to use the bilge pump and were forced to abandon ship.
“A good Samaritan boatcrew who overheard the UMIB was successfully vectored in by the Hercules aircrew and safely transferred all three mariners aboard their vessel. A 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Coast Guard Station Oak Island, North Carolina, also responded and met with the good Samaritan to help escort them back to Station Oak Island,” according to the press release.
There were no injuries reported.
“We are glad that we were able to locate the vessel with the EPIRB alert and help bring these mariners home safely,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Langley, a command duty officer at the 5th District command center. “However, it is vital to register your EPIRB to your vessel with the proper information in the case of an emergency situation. "
