In response to ongoing lawsuit, Wilmington considers changes to short term rental rules

“As a result of that letter, the city received several appeals, including one to the lottery process relative to the properties at 1800 Eastwood Road. The city is appealing the order in that case but seeks to address some of the issues brought forward by the judge presiding over the appeal. One of those issues is the use of a registration program, which is prohibited by NCGS §160D-1207(c). The entirety of that statutory reference is included as an attachment, but generally that section limits local government authority on the registration and permitting of residential rental properties,” according to city staff’s background included in the Planning Commission agenda.