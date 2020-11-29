One dead at American Legion in Wallace after shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallace Police Department, along with Duplin and Pender County Sheriff’s Offices are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, and two others injured at the American Legion late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. It appears the facility was being rented out to private individuals and the shooting was related to guests of that party.
The department first posted about the incident on Facebook.
“Wallace PD is on scene of a shooting at the American Legion. Please avoid the area. If you have information, please contact Wallace Police Department, 910-285-2126 or send us a private message here. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the agencies who responded and assisted,” according to the post.
Later, police provided several updates.
“One person was been killed and 2 others shot. The investigation is ongoing and the crime scene is still active. We are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible. If you know something, say something,” according to the first update.
Police confirmed the crime scene had been released and roads were reopened.
“The crime scene has now been released and road closures have been opened back up. The investigation is on going and we are being assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation. We will update you here as more information develops. Please contact us with any information you have. Big thanks to Duplin and Pender County Sheriff’s Offices, Magnolia, Rose Hill, and Beulaville Police Departments, NC State Highway Patrol, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Fire. Your assistance proved to be critical in containing and processing the scene,” according to the Wallace Police Department.
“The shooting occurred at the American Legion at the intersection of Teachey Rd. and Southerland St. The facility was being rented out for a private party by people who are not from Wallace. The incident appears to have been related only to guests of the party and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public. Please be patient as we continue our investigation,” according to police.
