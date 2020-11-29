One dead at American Legion in Wallace after shooting

“The crime scene has now been released and road closures have been opened back up. The investigation is on going and we are being assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation. We will update you here as more information develops. Please contact us with any information you have. Big thanks to Duplin and Pender County Sheriff’s Offices, Magnolia, Rose Hill, and Beulaville Police Departments, NC State Highway Patrol, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Fire. Your assistance proved to be critical in containing and processing the scene,” according to the Wallace Police Department.