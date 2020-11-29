First Alert Forecast: dynamic storm system to bring showers and strong gusty storms tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday evening to you! If you have travel plans coming up, tonight through tomorrow will be one to watch as a dynamic storm system will bring gusty showers and storms along a cold front, some of which could be strong or even severe. We will continue to fine tune the details leading up to the stormy event.
The main threats to be aware of will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. Winds in general will be gusty upon the arrival and departure of the cold front so make sure to tie down or bring in any items outside that could easily blow away.
For the rest of the evening and overnight you can anticipate increasing coverage of showers and eventually gusty thunderstorms as a warm front moves from south to north over the area. Temperatures will hold in the 60s overnight. Some scattered thunderstorms could linger into Monday morning before partial clearing Monday afternoon.
Get ready for chilly changes by Tuesday - after the passage of the aforementioned cold front, temperatures will drop like a rock from the 70s Monday afternoon to the upper 30s and lower 40s! Afternoon highs Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to reach the lower 50s. Overnight lows Tuesday will drop to near freezing.
Your extended First Alert Forecast features temperatures rebounding back to 60s with a better chance for showers next Friday into Saturday. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.