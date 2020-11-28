Wilmington Parks and Rec hosts home decorating contest this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington’s traditional holiday events, like the annual Holiday Parade might be canceled, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy the holiday season.
This year, residents of Wilmington have a chance to embrace their inner Clark Griswald and show off their holiday decorating skills (and have a chance to win $100). This year the City of Wilmington is hosting a holiday home decorating contest and the grand prize winner has a chance to walk away with bragging rights and some spending money.
Registration is free, but those wanting to participate need to register their homes by Dec. 11, 5 p.m., and can do so online.
Contest information:
- The contest is for exterior decorations only, including decorations in windows that are visible from the exterior. Judging will be done from outside the residence only.
- Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street.
- Judging criteria will include creative use of lights and decorations and overall presentation.
- Judging will take place Monday, December 14 through Thursday, December 17 sometime between the hours of 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm.
- Participants should ensure that all lights and decorations are in place and activated for the judging period.
- Participants agree to have their address and photos of their decorated residence on the City of Wilmington website/Facebook page.
- Participating homes will become part of the suggested lights tour for citizens and visitors.
- Winners will be announced on Friday, December 18 by 5:00 p.m. via the City Website/Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/wilminmgtonrecreation)
First place will win $100, a commemorative yard sign, and recognition at the Jan. 5 City Council meeting, the runner up will receive $50 and a sign.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.